Gemini Intelligence is coming to Wear OS 7 and your smartwatch may get a lot smarter: here's what's new

Google announced several new AI-powered innovations during the Google I/O keynote on Tuesday. However, one important update that quietly flew under the radar was the announcement of the new Wear OS 7, which not only brings deeper Gemini integration to your wrist but also adds much-needed features such as dynamic widgets, improved workout tracking, and smarter media controls.

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Here is a complete breakdown of everything new coming to Wear OS 7.

Gemini Intelligence is coming to smartwatches Google replaced Google Assistant with Gemini on Wear OS-powered smartwatches last year, and the company is now taking things a step further with Wear OS 7.

The tech giant says it is bringing its "Gemini Intelligence" system to Wear OS 7 to provide proactive, personalised assistance, allowing its AI to manage users' digital lives with less swiping and tapping.

With Gemini Intelligence, Google is adding agentic AI features to Wear OS, allowing users to invoke and track automated tasks from select phone apps directly on their smartwatches. With this, users will be able to manage tasks, such as placing a food order through DoorDash directly from their wrists.

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The company also announced that developers will be able to integrate their apps with Gemini via the new AppFunctions API. This announcement means that once an app is integrated, users can simply say “Start tracking my run”, and Gemini can launch workout tracking directly inside supported apps.

Improved battery life One of the biggest concerns with Wear OS smartwatches has been battery life, and Google seems acutely aware of this issue. The company announced that users upgrading from Wear OS 6 to Wear OS 7 can “expect up to 10% improvement in battery life.”

Live Updates on your wrist: Wear OS 7 is also introducing a new feature called Live Updates, which will allow apps to bring real-time information directly to smartwatches.

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For example, food delivery apps or ride-hailing platforms could display live progress updates directly on the watch, without users having to open the app repeatedly.

Live Updates on Wear OS 7

New Wear OS Widgets Google is replacing traditional Wear OS Tiles with new "Wear Widgets". The company says these widgets are designed to offer greater expressiveness and consistency while aligning more closely with widgets available on Android smartphones.

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The new widgets support two card layouts in 2x1 and 2x2 formats, so developers will also have the option to create more expressive designs.

New media controls Google is adding smarter media controls in Wear OS 7 to give users greater control and more customisation options.

Google says users can now set app-specific auto-launch settings for media controls. For apps with auto-launch enabled, media controls will automatically appear on the watch whenever media playback starts on the smartphone.

Google is also introducing a new Remote Output Switcher that will allow users to quickly change audio output devices from their wrist and switch between paired phones, Bluetooth headphones, a Nest smart speaker, or even an Android TV.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in