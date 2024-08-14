Google went the iPhone way and introduced 4 new devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the company's annual Made by Google event on Tuesday. While all the new Pixel 9 devices come powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, it is the addition of new Gemini AI features that has got everyone excited. Google has added many new AI features like Gemini Live, Pixel screenshots and Pixel Studio while also working reworking some older ones like Magic Editor and Panorama.

All new AI features that come with Pixel 9:

1) Gemini Live:

Google is adding a new and more conversational way to interact with its AI chatbot via a new feature called Gemini Live. The Android maker seems to be trying to replicate the experience offered by ChatGPT via GPT-4o, with support for 10 new voices and the ability to stop Gemini mid-conversation for a more natural-sounding response.

Meanwhile, Google has gone a step further by offering hands-free support with Gemini Live, meaning users can interact with the AI chatbot even when the app is in the background or their phone is locked.

Gemini Live is currently rolling out to Gemini Advanced users on Android and will soon be available on iOS. Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users will receive one year of free access to Gemini Advanced, meaning they can access Gemini Live for free.

2) Pixel Screenshots:

Google has launched a special app for its Pixel phones called Pixel Studio, which allows users to bring their creative ideas to life with simple prompts. The new image generator is powered by an on-device AI model that harnesses the power of Tensor G4 along with the Imagen 3 text-to-image model running on cloud.

3) Pixel Studio:

Google has introduced a new feature that allows Pixel users to organize and recall the screenshots they had captured by leveraging the power of Gemini. Pixel screenshots analyzes the content of the images and then makes the information searchable via text prompt. Upon searching for the images, users get links to what they were looking for along with summary of the relevant information.

Pixel screenshots feels a lot like the Microsoft Recall feature that was announced with the Copilot+ PCs but was later ‘recalled’ due to privacy concerns.

4) AI Weather report:

Google is providing a major AI-powered makeover to the weather app on Pixel devices which the company said will lead to more accurate forecasts. Moreover, Pixel users will also get a customized weather report generated using Gemini Nano.

5) Call Notes:

Pixel devices are getting a new feature called Call Notes that uses AI to generate a private summary and full transcript of a phone call soon after it ends. The silver lining here is that this feature will work completely on device and everyone on the call will be notified that Call Notes feature is active.

