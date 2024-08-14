Gemini Live to Pixel Screenshots: Top AI features Google introduced with Pixel 9 series
Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series, featuring new AI capabilities such as Gemini Live, Pixel screenshots, and Pixel Studio. These devices come with the Tensor G4 chipset and promise improved user interaction and creative tools.
Google went the iPhone way and introduced 4 new devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the company's annual Made by Google event on Tuesday. While all the new Pixel 9 devices come powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, it is the addition of new Gemini AI features that has got everyone excited. Google has added many new AI features like Gemini Live, Pixel screenshots and Pixel Studio while also working reworking some older ones like Magic Editor and Panorama.