Gemini Nano Banana AI: After Saree trend, try these 5 Google-approved prompts to transform your profile picture

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, also known as Nano Banana, has soared in popularity over the last week as social media users have adopted the new model for various image generation trends. In the short time it has been available, the model has been used to convert images into 3D models, give vintage saree looks to images, create selfies with stars, and much more.

​However, Google has now shared five new prompts for how users can transform their profile pictures into trending images with the power of Nano Banana.

​Before we get to the prompts, let's first dive into what makes Nano Banana special and how to use Gemini's new model.

​Why is Nano Banana special? ​Google's Nano Banana is the latest AI image generation and editing model by Google DeepMind. The new model is available directly in the Gemini app and marks a huge upgrade not only over previous models from Google but also over rivals like ChatGPT and Qwen. The USP of Nano Banana is its ability to perform complex edits while retaining the subject's identity, appearance, and other specific details.

​Users can generate images using Nano Banana by simply entering a natural language prompt, eliminating the need for sophisticated professional image editing software.

​To use Nano Banana, follow this guide:

​Open the Gemini app or website.

​Tap on the Nano Banana icon and upload your desired image.

​Enter a prompt you wish to transform your image into, or follow one of the five prompts given below.

​If you end up creating your own prompt, you can follow our guides on must-know tips and mistakes to avoid.

Also Read | AI selfies with Bollywood celebs? Personality rights row could land you in court

​Google-approved prompts to transform your profile picture:

​Paperback best-seller cover:

Turn your regular selfie into the lead character of a worn-out paperback thriller.

Prompt: “Turn me into the cover character on a worn, paperback best seller.”

Gemini generated worn out paperback image

​90s video game character: Drop yourself into a smoky mid-90s arcade, where your current outfit gets pixelated into a neon racing legend.

Google's prompt: “Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?”

Honestly, the Google-given prompt didn't work well on my images, so I turned to Qwen to improve it and get the desired result. Below is the prompt suggested by Qwen.

Alternative prompt: “Transform this photo into a 90s-style racing video game character, pixel art style, driving a red race car, same outfit, cartoonish background with palm trees and a road, retro HUD with time and score.”

Gemini generated racing car character

​Ceramic mug likeness: Give your portraits a twist by turning your face into a fully functional ceramic mug.

Prompt: “Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.”

Gemini generated ceramic mug

​Graffiti mural: Blow up your photo into a massive street-art spectacle, a three-story wall of color.

Prompt: “Turn me into a huge, graffiti mural on the side of a building.”

Graffiti generated using Gemini

​Amigurumi doll: Shrink yourself into a hand-crocheted collectible, with soft yarn details and button eyes.

Prompt: “Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.”

Amiguri doll image generated using Gemini

Similar to the 90s racing video game prompt, I had to get a little help from Qwen to perfect this prompt. Below is the one I ultimately used.