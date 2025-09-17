Gemini Nano Banana AI: From vintage saree to professional portraits— 15 prompts you should try right now

Gemini's Nano Banana Model, formally known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, has been the talk of the town for the last few days, with the new model being used to create all sorts of images, from 3D figurines to vintage saree looks and Polaroid selfies with celebrities.

​What is Nano Banana and why is it popular? ​Nano Banana is the latest image generation model from the house of Google. The new model has had a similar craze to the one that ChatGPT did with its GPT-4o model that powers Ghibli-style portraits and other popular trends.

Gemini Nano Banana is being used to create 3D models by users

​Nano Banana has received huge praise on social media because of its ability to perform complex edits on images, like changing clothes, changing backgrounds, and creating professional-looking portraits, all while retaining facial features and key details. The model does not require a subscription to use and works on natural language prompts that give a professional-grade tool in the hands of common folks.

​However, in the age of AI, prompts are key, and the quality of these prompts ensures the kind of output one would get from the model. Here's a guide on how to transform your images using Nano Banana, followed by 15 prompts that one must try.

​How to transform your images using Nano Banana? ​- Open the Gemini app or website

​- Sign in to your Google account

​- Tap on the Nano Banana option and upload your desired image(s)

​- Give a prompt to transform your image for a specific effect or use one of the prompts listed below

​Pro tip: Use Qwen Edit to improve the resolution of the image from Nano Banana while also removing the Gemini watermark for sharing the image on social media.

​You can also check out our guide on top tips to keep in mind and top mistakes to avoid while prompting Gemini.

List of top 15 Google Gemini AI Photo editing prompts 1) Vintage saree look: “Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.”

Famous saree trend recreated using Seedream 4 Hi-Res

2) 1950s style portrait: “1950s retro studio portrait of a man in a sharp tailored suit, slicked-back hair, butterfly lighting setup with soft shadows, neutral studio backdrop, glossy magazine editorial style, timeless glamour aesthetic.”

3) Polaroids with celebrities: “Generate a 4K ultra-realistic Polaroid photograph featuring the people from the reference images, posed together. Preserve their facial features, add a gentle blur, and keep the lighting uniform against a soft white curtain backdrop for a warm, candid film-style effect.”

AI generated polaroids for reperesentational purposes

4) 3D figurines: “Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect purple chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing against an old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.”

Gemini Nano Banana has generated over 200 million photos

5) Durga Puja look: “Generate a cinematic portrait of a woman in a cream saree with rich maroon borders and delicate gold embroidery, standing in a softly lit alley leading to a Durga pandal at golden hour. Add warm amber flares and subtle lens dust for a natural film look.”

6) Monochrome kinetic portrait: “Ultra-high-fashion studio portrait in black-and-white. Man wears structured matte-black suit with asymmetrical lapels. Wind machine lifts coat tails, giving motion. Harsh rim lighting sculpts sharp jawline and cheekbones, echoing classic Helmut Newton style.”

Black and white portrait generated using Gemini

7) Vintage bike ride: “Golden-hour motion shot of a man cruising on a retro café-racer motorcycle along an empty coastal road. Loose linen shirt billows in the wind, sunglasses catching the sun. Long-exposure streaks of light from passing cars create dreamy trails.”

Nano Banana generated portrait shot

8) Forest shot: “Editorial shot of a man walking through dense tropical forest during monsoon drizzle. Light filters through giant leaves, droplets frozen mid-air. Outfit: olive-green safari shirt, rolled-up sleeves, linen trousers. Warm, diffused natural light, cinematic greens and deep contrast.”

Nano Banana generated portrait shot

9) Postcard: “Put the supplied image on a postcard and place it in someone’s hand trying to put it into a red post box, the card is halfway inside the box.”

10) Turn your pet into a 3D Game: “Recreate this (cat/dog) as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.”

11) Meeting with your younger self: “Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom having a tea party together.”

12) Turn your pictures into drawings: “Turn this photo into a pencil drawing.”

13) Turn objects into fantasy character: “Turn this (object name) into a realistic-looking fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.”

14) 3D model of your pet: “Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.”

15) Transform yourself into a superhero: “Create a riveting epic nine-part story with nine images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.”