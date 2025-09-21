Gemini Nano Banana: Create your perfect dandiya nights look this Navratri - Check step-by-step guide

Gemini's new Nano Banana model has been among the most popular image generation tools ever since it came onto the scene late last month. Since then, users on social media have used the new AI from Google to transform their images with different effects, like turning them into 3D models or retro Bollywood portraits, creating selfies with celebrities, and generating viral portraits.

​With Navratri all set to commence from tomorrow, a new trend is starting to take shape, with some social media users once again turning to Nano Banana to create their dandiya night shots with the image editing tool. Here's how you can also craft your own look.

​How to Create Images Using Gemini ​Open the Gemini app or visit the Gemini website.

​Tap on the Nano Banana icon.

​Upload your desired image and then give the AI model a prompt of your own, or select one of the ones given below.

Gemini Nano Banan prompts to create Dandia look: 1) “A full-length festive portrait of me wearing a traditional ghagra choli in vibrant red and gold, paired with mirror-work jewellery, holding colourful dandiya sticks, set against a lively Navratri garba background with bright fairy lights.”

Nano Banana generated Dandiya night image

2) “A close-up studio-style portrait of me in a royal blue kurta with embroidered details, accessorised with a colourful bandhani dupatta and ethnic jewellery, smiling while playing dandiya under lantern-lit skies.”

3) “Create a cinematic dandiya night shot of a couple dancing joyfully under lantern-lit skies. The man wears a navy-blue kurta with mirror work detailing and a bright orange dupatta, while the woman is styled in a vibrant green and yellow bandhani ghagra choli adorned with silver jewellery. Add festive string lights, decorated temple arches, and dynamic motion blur to capture movement.”

Couple dandiya image generated using Nano Banana

4) “An artistic edit of me in a couple’s dandiya pose, wearing a cream and maroon sherwani, while my partner is styled in a matching lehenga choli, both mid-dance under strings of festive lights.”

5) “A stylised Navratri look featuring me in a green and yellow bandhani lehenga, adorned with oxidised silver jewellery, set against a backdrop of rangoli designs and decorated temples.”

6) “A joyful festive selfie of me in traditional attire with friends, each of us holding colourful dandiya sticks, captured in warm golden lighting to recreate the atmosphere of Navratri nights.”