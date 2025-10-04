Gemini Nano Banana hacks: How to make AI-powered handwritten Diwali 2025 invites, reveals Google

The festival of lights is just around the corner, with Diwali set to be celebrated on October 20, 2025. As preparations get underway, if you are searching for quick and creative ways to design your Diwali party invitations, we have got something exciting for you.

This weekend, Google India’s official Instagram handle shared a short video demonstrating how anyone can create a vibrant, handwritten-style digital invite for Diwali 2025 using AI.

AI prompt shared by Google to generate your Diwali party 2025 invite: “You can use the prompt: A modern and stylish Diwali party invitation with a colourful, festive vibe. Use a sophisticated palette with jewel tones (deep maroon, emerald, sapphire, gold) or warm pastels (peach, coral, lavender). Include elegant abstract patterns, watercolour splashes, and subtle confetti accents. Add festive elements like glowing diyas, lanterns, or minimal rangoli motifs in a contemporary style. Central design can feature a glowing diya or lantern radiating warmth. Typography should combine a graceful handwritten script for Diwali Party with clean sans-serif fonts for the details: Date: 18th October, Time: 7 pm onwards, Venue: Grand Celebration Hall. Overall mood: joyful, inviting, and classy, perfect for adults celebrating the Festival of Lights.”

However, we have listed five pro tips that will help you to customise your own Diwali party invitations, as per your wish.

Bonus Tips Mention format & orientation → e.g. portrait postcard or square for Instagram.

Add lighting details → soft golden glow, candlelight warmth, or shimmer.

Define use-case → social media share, print-ready, or WhatsApp-friendly.

Guide composition → central diya with neat text placement, balanced layout.

Suggest cultural accents → subtle mandalas, henna patterns, or festive borders

We have also provided five ready-made prompts for you. Simply adjust the party date and timings, and you can instantly create your personalised Diwali invites using them.

Customised AI prompts for you to create Diwali party invitations using Gemini.

Customised AI prompts for you to create Diwali party invitations using Gemini Prompt 1: Elegant & Royal A luxurious Diwali party invitation with a grand festive mood. Use jewel tones like deep maroon, emerald green, sapphire blue, and metallic gold. Central glowing diya with soft golden light rays. Add ornate mandala borders and delicate henna-style accents. Typography: graceful handwritten calligraphy for “Diwali Party” paired with modern sans-serif for details: Date: 19th October 2025, Time: 7 PM onwards. Orientation: vertical, print-ready and digital-friendly. Mood: classy, regal, and inviting.

Prompt 2: Modern & Minimal A sleek, minimal Diwali invitation with a contemporary look. Use warm pastel shades like peach, coral, and lavender with subtle golden highlights. Add watercolour textures and abstract geometric lantern motifs. Place a single glowing diya at the centre with soft shadows. Typography: bold sans-serif headline with cursive handwritten subtext for elegance. Include details: Date: 19th October 2025, Time: 7 PM onwards. Layout: clean and uncluttered, perfect for WhatsApp sharing. Mood: joyful, modern, and light.

Prompt 3: Vibrant & Festive A colourful and lively Diwali party invitation bursting with energy. Use a bright palette of orange, magenta, turquoise, and gold. Background with festive confetti, sparkles, and watercolour splashes. Add multiple glowing diyas and lanterns arranged symmetrically. Typography: festive handwritten script for “Diwali 2025 Party” with playful sans-serif for details: Date: 19th October 2025, Time: 7 PM onwards. Format: square, optimised for Instagram posts. Mood: energetic, fun, and celebratory.

Prompt 4: Artistic & Handwritten Style A hand-painted watercolour-style Diwali party invitation with a warm and personal touch. Use soft brush strokes in pastel tones — peach, lavender, and golden yellow. Include rangoli patterns with watercolour blending, and glowing diyas radiating light. Typography: hand-lettered script with an artistic brush feel for the title, paired with a clean serif font for event details: Date: 19th October 2025, Time: 7 PM onwards. Orientation: postcard style, horizontal, suitable for both print and email invites. Mood: warm, artistic, and intimate.