Gemini Nano Banana model now generates and edits images inside Google apps: How it works

Google’s playful yet powerful Nano Banana model, made popular through the Gemini app for its quirky, lifelike image generation, is branching out. The company has begun integrating the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model directly into AI Mode in Search and Google Lens, giving users access to advanced AI image editing and creation tools without leaving the Google ecosystem, according to a 9To5Google report.

New ‘Create Images’ option in Search’s AI Mode Within Google Search’s AI Mode, a new plus icon now appears at the bottom-left of the prompt box, replacing the carousel of suggested prompts with a cleaner list view, the report addd. Tapping this icon reveals new creative options: Gallery, Camera, and Create Images, the latter marked with a banana emoji.

As per the report, selecting Create Images changes the hint text to “Describe your image,” prompting users to either generate visuals from scratch or upload existing ones for AI-driven edits. Once complete, images can be downloaded or shared, each bearing a subtle Gemini spark watermark in the bottom-right corner, a nod to Google’s AI branding.

Lens gets a ‘Create’ tab for AI selfies and live captures Google Lens is also receiving a major AI boost. Following the addition of Search Live and the integration of the Homework filter, Lens now sports a new Create tab designed for image generation. The interface tweaks include repositioned text labels under icons to allow more filters to appear side-by-side.

This new tab, marked by a banana emoji in the shutter button, encourages users to capture, create, and share. Unlike other filters, Create opens directly to the front-facing camera for selfies, though a lens toggle remains available. After taking a photo, users are redirected to AI Mode’s prompt box where they can describe the desired transformation or style.