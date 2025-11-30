Gemini Nano Banana Pro may be getting its most practical upgrade yet: here's what you need to know

Google has been having a productive month in terms of product launches with the company already launching its Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro models, both of which have been subject to positive feedback from the masses. However, a new leak has revealed that Google may already be working on making Nano Banana Pro even more productive.

Gemini's new feature As per leaker @testingcatalog on X, Google is working on an annotation feature for Gemini. The feature is said to allow users to draw and add text to the images generated by Gemini before downloading them.

The image shared by the tipster shows the option for drawing on the image or a “T,” which will likely allow users to add text to the AI generated image.

While this may not seem like a big change on paper, the feature could definitely come in handy for power Gemini users. For instance, users have been asking Gemini to annotate images while generating them and then putting these images back in the chatbot to generate more precise videos using Veo 3.1. So in theory, one annotates different parts of the images with the camera angles, zoom type or other cosmetic changes to make the video flow better and more to the taste of users.

If Google indeed adds the feature straight in Gemini, it could make the workflow even easier for users since they would get more control over the annotations.

Other areas where this feature could come in handy are giving visual prompts to Gemini for image generations. So if you have generated an image using AI and you want to add some elements to it, say a cat and a dog, then instead of typing “add a cat on the left and a dog on the right,” you could just sketch a rough circle on the left and a square on the right, labeling them “cat” and “dog,” and the AI could understand your instructions even better.

