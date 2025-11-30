Gemini Nano Banana Pro trend: How to turn your photo into a 3D caricature look — a step-by-step guide

A new AI image-generation trend is quickly gaining momentum across social media, with users transforming their portraits into playful 3D caricatures using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro model. After the recent surge of 3D figurine edits and the viral saree-transformation wave, this emerging style appears to be the next major aesthetic taking over timelines.

Creators spark a new visual fad The trend began gathering traction after several creators on X shared examples and prompts that allow anyone to convert their images into glossy, exaggerated caricatures. Among the first to popularise the format was AI specialist @ShreyaYadav_, who posted a simple, ready-to-use prompt along with examples of the stylised outputs on Sunday.

She wrote:

“Turn own image in 3D Caricature Look 🪄

Try with Gemini ai Nano Banana ✨

Prompt ⤵️

A highly stylized 3D caricature of (celebrity), with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Minimal background to emphasize the character's charm and presence.”

The post quickly gained attention, inspiring users to try the effect on their own selfies as well as on pictures of public figures.

More creators join the trend Another X creator, @azed.ai, shared a similar prompt and posted a series of results depicting celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith reimagined with oversized heads, bright textures and cartoon-like proportions. The combination of realism and stylised exaggeration has become a key part of the trend’s appeal.

With people now experimenting with friends’ pictures, celebrity portraits and even animated characters, the 3D caricature look is steadily becoming one of the most engaging AI-driven visual trends on social media.

Why the 3D caricature trend is catching on social media? The style’s popularity stems from its blend of fun and approachability. Unlike hyper-realistic edits, the caricature format leans into exaggerated charm, making it ideal for playful avatars, profile pictures and short-form video content. The effect also aligns well with Nano Banana Pro’s strength in producing smooth textures, expressive features and high-contrast lighting.

