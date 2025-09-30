Gemini Nano Banana prompts: 5 Tips for generating business-ready AI headshots, reveals Google

Google’s Gemini AI is capable of transforming images into beautiful portraits and business-ready headshots. On Monday, the official Google Gemini App handle on X explained how users can generate perfect professional headshots using the Nano Banana tool with their photos and no expensive equipment.

5 Tips from Google on how to create professional headshots for your business: On lighting, the advice was clear: ask Nano Banana to apply “soft but dimensional studio lighting that sculpts the features and creates a subtle catchlight in the eyes.”

Angles were another focus. Users were encouraged to have the AI frame the image “from the chest up, with enough space above your head for cropping,” and to try instructions such as “face the camera with an expression that is confident and approachable.”

Wardrobe and styling were also part of the formula. For example, Google suggested: “Put the subject in a contemporary blazer with her hair in a relaxed yet professional style, with crisp focus on a few individual strands of hair.”

To keep the emphasis on the subject’s face, the company recommended avoiding cluttered backgrounds. A simple instruction can do the trick: opt for a “neutral, solid-coloured studio backdrop.”

Finally, Google provided a full example of how all these details might come together in a single, complete prompt: “A professional, high-resolution, profile photo, maintaining the exact facial structure, identity, and key features of the person in the input image. The subject is framed from the chest up, with ample headroom and negative space above their head, ensuring the top of their head is not cropped. The person looks directly at the camera, and the subject’s body is also directly facing the camera. They are styled for a professional photo studio shoot, wearing a smart casual blazer. The background is a solid '#141414' neutral studio. Shot from a high angle with bright and airy soft, diffused studio lighting, gently illuminating the face and creating a subtle catchlight in the eyes, conveying a sense of clarity. Captured on an 85mm f/1.8 lens with a shallow depth of field, exquisite focus on the eyes, and beautiful, soft bokeh. Observe crisp detail on the fabric texture of the blazer, individual strands of hair, and natural, realistic skin texture. The atmosphere exudes confidence, professionalism, and approachability. Clean and bright cinematic colour grading with subtle warmth and balanced tones, ensuring a polished and contemporary feel.”

