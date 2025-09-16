Gemini Nano Banana saree portraits: ‘AI trends are fun, but your facial data might not be safe,’ warn experts

As the Google Gemini-powered Nano Banana 3D figurine trend sweeps social media, experts are raising alarms over the risks of uploading personal images to AI platforms. While quirky figurines and retro-style portraits have captivated millions, they also raise concerns about digital privacy, particularly when it comes to facial images. The trend underscores how easily personal data can be shared online in the pursuit of viral content, often without users fully understanding the consequences.

Instagram user spots unexpected detail in AI-generated image In a startling incident, an Instagram user by the name of @jhalakbhawani shared a chilling experience while trying the AI saree portrait trend on Gemini.

She wrote, “A trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image to Gemini with a single prompt, and Gemini converts it into a saree. Last night, I tried this trend myself and found something very unsettling.”

Sharing her uploaded image, herself in a green full-sleeve suit, she said, “I noticed something strange, there is a mole on my left hand in the generated image, which I actually have in real life. The original image I uploaded did not have a mole. How did Gemini know? You can see the mole; it’s very scary and creepy. Please be careful.”

Concerns over digital safety and privacy Cybersecurity specialist Saikat Datta, CEO of DeepStrat, explained: “When you upload a face image, the identity management issue has to be taken care of. The platform may store it for processing, improving models, or analytics. Even if anonymised, there is a potential for your data to be used in ways you did not intend. If the system or any linked services get breached, your images could be leaked online."

Datta added, "For instance, in the Indian context, it is around regulatory compliance. The process of KYC and facial recognition needs compliance. Hundreds of fake documents can be created with that leaked data, leading to serious crimes such as even money laundering.”

Sharing a similar concern, Dr. Anil Rachamalla, cybersecurity expert and digital literacy advocate, and founder and CEO of End Now Foundation, said, “This is a wake-up call for digital well-being and the ethical use of AI. Trends like Nano Banana AI image generation are changing societal perceptions of beauty. Once users see themselves through AI’s lens, it can be hard to reconcile with reality. This raises issues of misrepresentation and bias, ultimately deceiving users.”

He added, “Privacy is another major concern. MyFace App is a prime example of how user data can be misused, as images were repurposed without consent. Similar risks exist with deepfakes, where digital avatars can be manipulated to cheat people or create synthetic identities. Detection methods are not universal, making regulation and enforcement difficult. It is crucial that users remain digitally aware.”

The viral Nano Banana AI image trend The craze has quickly evolved from 3D figurines to include vintage, Pinterest-style portraits, often depicting women in traditional sarees against nostalgic or film-inspired backdrops. These images are visually striking and widely shared, but they also illustrate the trade-off between creativity and data security. With AI tools making image generation effortless, millions of faces are being uploaded daily, increasing the likelihood of misuse if the underlying platforms are compromised.

Google on ownership of AI content Google’s AI policies emphasise user responsibility. The company states:“Some of our Services allow you to generate original content. Google won't claim ownership over that content. You acknowledge that Google may generate the same or similar content for others and that we reserve all rights to do so. As required by the API Terms, you'll comply with applicable law in using generated content, which may require the provision of attribution to your users when returned as part of an API call. Use discretion before relying on generated content, including code. You're responsible for your use of generated content, and for the use of that content by anyone you share it with.”

While AI-driven creativity continues to fuel viral trends, experts urge caution. Uploading facial images without understanding the risks could unintentionally expose users to identity theft, fraud, or misuse of sensitive data, proving that even seemingly harmless AI experiments carry hidden dangers.

FAQs What does Gemini AI do? Image Generation: Gemini can produce high-resolution images based on prompts, like vintage portraits, cinematic effects, or 3D-style figures.

Visual Styles: It can emulate specific art styles, lighting, eras (like 1940s noir or 1970s Polaroid vibes), and textures.

How many free images can you generate with Gemini Nano Banana? Google previously allowed free-tier users to create up to 100 images per day with its Gemini image generation tool, while Pro and Ultra subscribers were given a much higher limit of 1,000 images daily. A support page published last week revealed these figures.

