Nano Banana Saree trend: 5 tips to keep in my mind to craft the perfect prompt for Gemini

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as Nano Banana, has recently caused a stir on social media. Users have been leveraging its advanced capabilities to generate new trends, including a vintage saree trend. While many users simply copy and paste prompts, you can significantly improve the output by following a few basic principles when prompting the model.

​Here’s what you need to keep in mind when prompting the Gemini Nano Banana model:

​Tips for Prompting Nano Banana ​1) Start with a Simple Formula: Begin your prompts with a simple, three-part structure that includes the who, what, and where of the image you want to generate. Add further details later. If you immediately tell the model the specific style, lighting, mood, and camera angles all at once, it may misinterpret what is important and what is optional.

​Google provides a helpful example: "Create an image of a cat napping in a sunbeam on a windowsill."

​Essentially, your first prompt should have the subject, action, and scene or background.

​2) Be Specific: Avoid generic words in your prompts by adding details like age, attire, facial expression, fabric texture, setting, lighting, and accessories.

​For instance, instead of using a prompt like "a woman in a red dress," replace it with "a young woman in a deep-crimson silk saree with a gold zari border, standing under a banyan tree at dusk."

​Generative AI models will fill in missing details from billions of possibilities. This means the model's defaults could clash with your vision for the image.

​3) Think About the Style: When transforming a picture into a different style, be careful not only when choosing the scenario—like Polaroid, '90s Bollywood posters, or retro-grainy—but also about the general mood you want to evoke, such as dreamy, dramatic, nostalgic, glamorous, or romantic.

​You can also provide lighting cues like "image in golden hour," "neon-lit night," or "soft backlight." All of these can drastically change the image's final look.

​Sample prompt: "A dreamy, grainy 35 mm film portrait of a dancer twirling in a dimly lit jazz club."

​4) Composition: The AI model will decide where each element in the image is placed unless you provide specific details. Giving the model details about the camera angle, framing (e.g., "close up" or "full body portrait"), and depth of field can help improve the composition and elevate the visual impact.

​Sample prompt: "In the foreground, a woman draped in a flowing blue saree; in the blurred background, a bustling Diwali market."

​5) Quality and Aspect Ratio: Nano Banana typically delivers images in a square crop. With the added pressure on Google's servers, the model has sometimes started giving low-resolution images. To fix this, try to specify the image resolution, such as "4K" or "high-res," along with the aspect ratio you need, like "16:9" for banners, "3:4" for portraits, or "1:1" for Instagram.

​If you still have an issue after following these instructions, you can always ask Gemini to make specific changes.

​Pro Tip: Use Qwen's Image Edit feature to remove the Gemini logo while posting on social media, in addition to improving image details.

​Prompt: "Remove the Gemini logo at the bottom right and enhance the resolution while keeping all other elements exactly the same."

​You can also ask Qwen to change the aspect ratio of the image generated by Gemini.

Prompts for Gemini Saree trend: Prompt 1: Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.

AI saree photos go viral: Step-by-step guide and top Gemini prompts

Famous saree trend recreated using Seedream 4 Hi-Res

Image created using Gemini

Prompt 2: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect purple chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing against an old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Prompt 3: Convert the uploaded picture into a retro, vintage, and grainy-but-bright image. Keep the facial features the same. The subject should be draped in a solid-coloured Banarsi saree with a Pinterest-retro aesthetic, giving it the feel of a '90s movie. Give her dark brown, silky, and shiny hair with a small flower visibly tucked into it. The girl is standing in front of a white wall with a soft, artistic, and moody atmosphere. Use a golden light source to create a soft glow on her face and a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her. The lighting should have the warm, golden tones of a sunset or 'golden hour' glow. The background should be minimalist and slightly textured. The expression on her face should be moody and calm, yet happy. The final image should be in HD quality, with the same face, but you can change the hair colour and hairstyle.