Gemini Nano Banana trend: Create polaroids with your favourite celebrities using these prompts

Gemini's 2.5 Flash model, also known as Nano Banana, has been all over the internet, powering a few viral image trends over the last few days and turning the clock back a few months to when ChatGPT's new model was also creating a similar mania among users. After 3D figurines and '90s-style saree pictures, a new trend is seemingly beginning to take shape on social media where users are posing with their favorite celebrities. Of course, it's created with Nano Banana.

​Why is Nano Banana special? ​While there have been many text-to-image generators on the market, Gemini's Nano Banana has taken the internet by storm due to its exceptional image editing abilities. Users are able to transform themselves into 3D figurines or cartoon characters while maintaining character consistency and precision.

​Moreover, Nano Banana also doesn't require users to go through a rigorous process before they start using it. All they need to do is put in natural language prompts and upload their image.

​How to create celebrity polaroids using Nano Banana? ​- Open the Gemini app or website.

​- Make sure you are logged into your Google account.

​- Now, tap on the Nano Banana option and upload your desired image and the image of the celebrity you want to be captured with.

- ​Enter your own prompt or use one of the prompts provided below.

​- You should have the image ready in a few seconds.

​Prompts for creating polaroids with celebrities: ​Option 1: “Generate a 4K ultra-realistic Polaroid photograph featuring the people from the reference images, posed together. Preserve their facial features, add a gentle blur, and keep the lighting uniform against a soft white curtain backdrop for a warm, candid film-style effect.”

AI generated image for representational purposes

​Option 2: “Produce a high-resolution 4K Polaroid-inspired photo of the provided individuals enjoying a natural moment together. Keep their faces untouched, introduce subtle film grain and a slight blur, and use even lighting with a white curtain background to capture a cozy, candid vibe.”

Also Read | 15 Vintage retro-style AI portrait prompts to catch viral Instagram trend

​Option 3: “Create a lifelike 4K Polaroid frame showing the subjects from the given images, standing side by side. Maintain original facial details, apply mild soft-focus blur, and balance the light evenly with a white draped backdrop for a relaxed instant-film look.”

AI generated image for representational purposes