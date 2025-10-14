Gemini Nano Banana trend: Turn your selfie into a stunning AI-powered Diwali couple portrait – 7 Prompts to try

This Diwali, a new social media trend is lighting up feeds: AI-generated couple portraits that capture the festive spirit in colourful and creative ways. Using Gemini Nano Banana, an AI-powered image tool, couples are creating unique digital keepsakes to celebrate the festival of lights.

Gemini Nano Banana is quickly gaining popularity among creators who want personalised festive content. Unlike regular photo filters, it can turn a simple selfie into a stunning Diwali-themed portrait, complete with glowing diyas, traditional outfits like sarees and sherwanis, and festive backgrounds.

How to Make AI Diwali Portraits The tool works using advanced text-to-image AI technology. Users simply type in a description, known as a “prompt” and the AI generates a detailed, high-resolution image. For Diwali portraits, prompts usually include details about the couple, their outfits, and festive elements such as fireworks, rangoli designs, or twinkling lamps.

Gemini Nano Banana also allows users to choose different styles, from photorealistic images to traditional Indian art. The result is a personalised portrait that feels both modern and culturally rich, perfect for sharing with friends and family this festive season.

7 AI prompts to try this Diwali For couples looking to join the trend, here are seven detailed prompts to get started with Gemini Nano Banana:

Traditional Elegance

“A happy couple dressed in traditional Indian attire, woman in a richly embroidered red and gold saree, man in a cream and gold sherwani, posing in front of a beautifully lit temple during Diwali evening, warm golden lighting, soft glowing diyas around them, intricate henna on hands, hanging marigold garlands, subtle fireworks in the background, photorealistic style, joyful expressions, cinematic depth of field, gentle wind adding movement to clothing and hair.”

Modern Minimalist Celebration

“A stylish couple wearing contemporary Indian festive outfits, woman in a chic lehenga, man in a tailored kurta, holding sparklers while standing in a minimalistic, modern courtyard decorated with geometric rangoli patterns, soft ambient bokeh lights, evening twilight, gentle cinematic lighting, realistic skin textures, subtle smiles, dynamic composition with light reflections on faces, high-resolution photorealistic render.”



Fantasy Fireworks Extravaganza

"A couple levitating slightly above a bustling cityscape during Diwali night, surrounded by magical fireworks, glowing floating lanterns, colourful rangoli patterns on rooftops, dreamlike atmosphere, wide-angle perspective, surreal fantasy style, vibrant neon and gold colours, cinematic cinematic lighting with reflections on skin and clothing, joyous and awe-inspired expressions, detailed spark effects, motion blur on fireworks for realism."



Artistic Watercolour Illustration

"A couple seated gracefully in a courtyard, wearing pastel-toned traditional outfits, surrounded by ornate rangoli designs, subtle background fireworks, watercolour painting style with soft brush strokes, warm yet muted tones, evening ambient lighting, gentle expressions, soft focus on faces with crisp details on clothing patterns, traditional Diwali mood, delicate floating marigold petals, high-resolution artistic rendering."



Regal Palace Celebration

“A couple dressed in royal Indian attire, woman in a heavy embroidered lehenga with gold jewellery, man in an opulent sherwani with detailed embroidery, standing in a grand palace hall adorned with hanging lanterns, chandeliers, and intricate marble carvings, warm golden Diwali lighting, glowing diyas on ornate stands, soft ambient reflections on marble floor, cinematic photorealistic style, elegant poses with subtle smiles, detailed textures on fabric, majestic festive atmosphere, high-resolution rendering.”

Vintage Bollywood Poster Style

“Couple posed dramatically like a 1970s Bollywood film poster, woman in a flowing saree, man in traditional sherwani, warm sepia tones with rich shadows, background filled with hanging lanterns, sparkling fireworks, cinematic lighting with soft lens flare, strong expressions of love and joy, vintage film textures, stylised bold outlines and soft focus on faces, ornate festival decorations in foreground, realistic motion in clothing folds and hair strands.”

