Gemini photo editing trend: 7 Must-try AI prompts for stunning dandiya nights looks this Navratri

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, which is popularly nicknamed ‘Nano Banana’, has captured attention for its creative flair, transforming ordinary photos into striking studio portraits, 3D figures, celebrity-style selfies, and more. With the festive season drawing near, it is no surprise that many Gemini users are eager to experiment with traditional celebrations in their edits, particularly Navratri dandiya nights.

To truly capture the festive spirit, however, it is important to frame your requests with precision. Gemini responds best to carefully worded prompts that highlight details such as clothing, setting, mood, and colour. Below, we have put together seven example prompts designed to help you achieve the perfect dandiya-inspired look for Navratri.

7 AI-prompts to create the Navratri danidya nights look with Gemini Nano Banana. “A full-length festive portrait of me wearing a traditional ghagra choli in vibrant red and gold, paired with mirror-work jewellery, holding colourful dandiya sticks, set against a lively Navratri garba background with bright fairy lights.” 2. “A close-up studio-style portrait of me in a royal blue kurta with embroidered details, accessorised with a colourful bandhani dupatta and ethnic jewellery, smiling while playing dandiya under lantern-lit skies.”

3. “Create a cinematic dandiya night shot of a couple dancing joyfully under lantern-lit skies. The man wears a navy-blue kurta with mirror work detailing and a bright orange dupatta, while the woman is styled in a vibrant green and yellow bandhani ghagra choli adorned with silver jewellery. Add festive string lights, decorated temple arches, and dynamic motion blur to capture movement.”

4. “An artistic edit of me in a couple’s dandiya pose, wearing a cream and maroon sherwani, while my partner is styled in a matching lehenga choli, both mid-dance under strings of festive lights.”

5. “A stylised Navratri look featuring me in a green and yellow bandhani lehenga, adorned with oxidised silver jewellery, set against a backdrop of rangoli designs and decorated temples.”

6. “A joyful festive selfie of me in traditional attire with friends, each of us holding colourful dandiya sticks, captured in warm golden lighting to recreate the atmosphere of Navratri nights.”

7. “Transform my photo into a vibrant Navratri scene, with me dressed in a traditional mirror-work chaniya choli, holding colourful dandiya sticks, and dancing in a festive garba circle with bright fairy lights in the background.”

Celebrity selfies go AI The AI photo craze is not stopping at vintage portraits and Durga Puja looks. It has now moved on to selfies with celebrities.

Instagram user @_vinayshakya recently went viral after sharing an AI-generated selfie with none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, set against the backdrop of London’s iconic Big Ben. He even revealed the simple prompt behind the creation:

“App – Google Gemini. Prompt – Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben.”

The post quickly caught attention and inspired others to try the trend themselves.

Joining in, Instagram creator @moms_littleworld22 shared her own AI-edited selfie with SRK — and even gave followers a step-by-step guide to replicate it:

