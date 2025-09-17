Gemini Saree trend: Try these 10 Nano Banana prompts to perfect your Durga Puja look

​Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, also known as Nano Banana, has been in the limelight for its ability to turn normal pictures into studio-style portraits, 3D models, selfies with celebrities, and more. With the festive season approaching, it's only natural that Gemini users would want to see themselves in festive attire.

​However, crafting the perfect festive look with Gemini requires using specific and detailed prompts that leverage the model's advanced editing abilities. Here are 10 detailed prompts that can help you get the best Durga Puja look with Gemini.

​If you are still not satisfied with the look you get from these prompts, you can either ask Gemini to make relevant edits or craft your own prompts for the model by following our guide on top tips and mistakes to avoid.

Prompts to get the perfect Durga Puja look with Nano Banana: 1) “Generate a cinematic portrait of a woman in a cream saree with rich maroon borders and delicate gold embroidery, standing in a softly lit alley leading to a Durga pandal at golden hour. Add warm amber flares and subtle lens dust for a natural film look.”

AI generated Durga Puja look

2) “Produce a tight 4K close-up of a woman’s face framed by a bright red veil, soft vermillion on her forehead. Background is softly defocused Durga Puja lights, bokeh glowing like fireflies, slight cinematic film grain.”

3) “Create a dynamic portrait of the reference face in a white saree with red border, caught mid-spin during dhunuchi naach. Background: swirling incense smoke and dancing flames, with motion blur and warm amber highlights.”

4) “Generate a tight half-profile portrait lit only by flickering candles and diyas. Woman wears a white muslin saree with crimson motifs and simple gold jewellery. Add deep shadows, warm highlights, and a grainy cinematic finish.”

5) “Generate a 16:9 cinematic portrait of the reference face in a white and crimson silk saree standing at the majestic entrance of a Durga Puja pandal. Warm golden fairy lights illuminate intricate decorations, with soft film grain and slight lens flare for depth”

Nano Banana generated saree look

6) “Produce a wide-angle shot of a woman in a cream saree with deep maroon border walking through a bustling pandal lane draped with hanging lanterns and colourful fabric. Use warm festive lights and cinematic motion blur for a lively street-fair ambience.”

7) “Create a dreamy dusk image of the reference person in a soft gold saree with crimson motifs, standing beneath a canopy of glowing bulbs and chandeliers inside a Durga pandal. Add warm bokeh, slight vignette, and subtle cinematic blur.”

8) “Produce a high-contrast, high-resolution portrait of a woman twirling in a white-and-red handloom saree as dhunuchi smoke swirls around the Durga idol within a grand pandal. Apply gentle grain and golden highlights for a festive yet timeless effect.”

9) “Generate a tight portrait of the reference face framed by the towering Durga idol and ornate pandal decorations behind her. Red-and-gold saree, minimal jewellery, and soft-focus lights create a powerful yet intimate composition.”

AI generated photo