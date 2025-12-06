Subscribe

Gemini-powered 3D caricature portraits go viral after Nano Banana figurines trend: Best prompts to try

Nano Banana Pro has gone viral after sharing a prompt that lets users create highly stylised 3D caricatures using Gemini’s latest model. Several users on X are posting bright, polished AI portraits, with the trend boosted by user creations and official reposts. Here are viral prompts for you to try.

Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Dec 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Advertisement
Nano Banana Pro has gone viral after sharing a prompt that lets users create highly stylised 3D caricatures using Gemini’s latest model. Several users on X are posting bright, polished AI portraits, with the trend boosted by user creations and official reposts.
Nano Banana Pro has gone viral after sharing a prompt that lets users create highly stylised 3D caricatures using Gemini’s latest model. Several users on X are posting bright, polished AI portraits, with the trend boosted by user creations and official reposts. (X: @narenaiweb3)

The official X account of Nano Banana Pro on Thursday shared a detailed creative prompt that has quickly inspired a worldwide wave of user-generated 3D caricatures. The trend centres on Gemini’s latest imaging model, which is being used to convert uploaded photos into highly stylised three-dimensional portraits.

Official prompt goes viral

In its post, the Nano Banana Pro team published the following prompt:

“Prompt: A highly stylised 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold colour background to emphasise the character’s charm and presence.”

Advertisement

The description caught immediate attention on X, with several users attempting to recreate the same glossy, animated look for their own profile pictures.

Users share their creations

Among the early contributors was an X user going by the name Heisenberg, who posted the results of his 3D caricature along with the prompt he used. His post was later reposted by the official Nano Banana Pro account, amplifying the trend further.

Advertisement

His prompt read:

“Generate 3D caricature of yourself using Gemini Nano Banana Pro.

Prompt: A highly stylised 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold colour background to emphasise the character’s charm and presence.”

A new wave of another AI-driven self-portraits

With social media feeds filling up with brightly coloured, polished caricatures, the feature appears to be the latest in a growing series of AI-powered visual trends. Users are experimenting with different images, styles and backgrounds while largely adhering to the original prompt that sparked the phenomenon.

Advertisement
Also Read | Google shows how to turn city landmarks into 3D magnets using Nano Banana Pro

As the trend continues to expand, Gemini’s Nano Banana Pro model is gaining visibility as a creative tool for playful and highly personalised digital artwork.

How does Nano Banana Pro work?

Nano Banana Pro uses the power of Gemini 3 Pro. This means it can understand your instructions more clearly. It can also use real information from Google Search. For example, if you ask it to show today’s weather or create a picture based on a real sports update, it can do that.

Also Read | Gemini Nano Banana Pro trend: How to turn your photo into a 3D caricature look

Can Nano Banana Pro write text inside images?

Yes. One of its biggest strengths is writing clear text directly within the picture itself, according to Google. It can handle short titles or long paragraphs. It also supports many languages. This helps people make posters, infographics, social media images or school projects with readable text.

Key Takeaways
  • The Nano Banana Pro model leverages Gemini 3 Pro for enhanced creativity and understanding.
  • User-generated content is driving engagement and showcasing the versatility of AI in art.
  • Clear prompts are key to achieving desired artistic styles in digital caricatures.
 
 
Artifical IntelligenceTrend
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsGemini-powered 3D caricature portraits go viral after Nano Banana figurines trend: Best prompts to try
Read Next Story