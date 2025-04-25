Gen Z and students lead Gen AI adoption in India with Gemini; 75% Indians seek growth collaborator: Google study

A new study conducted by Google in collaboration with market research firm Kantar has shed light on the current landscape of Generative AI (Gen AI) adoption in India. Surveying over 8,000 individuals across 18 cities, the findings suggest that while enthusiasm around AI is high, its integration into everyday life remains in its infancy.

India’s early Gen AI adoption According to the report, 60 per cent of Indians are not yet familiar with AI tools, and only 31 per cent have actually experimented with any Gen AI platforms. Despite this early stage of adoption, the study highlights a strong national drive towards self-improvement, with a significant majority of respondents expressing a desire to enhance their productivity (72 per cent), boost creativity (77 per cent), and improve communication skills (73 per cent).

The research also found that approximately 75 per cent of Indians are seeking a “daily growth collaborator” – a tool or guide to help them excel personally and professionally. Addressing this growing need, Google’s Gemini AI is emerging as a preferred solution, with notable benefits reported by its early users.

Gemini’s impact has been particularly remarkable: 92 per cent of users report increased confidence, 93 per cent say it has improved their productivity, and 85 per cent credit it with unlocking new levels of creativity. Notably, younger users and students appear to benefit the most, with 94 per cent of Gen Z and 95 per cent of students experiencing enhanced confidence through Gemini.

"Gemini represents Google’s most advanced AI model to date, built to deliver experiences that were previously unimaginable,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Google DeepMind. “From generating cinematic videos with Veo 2 to enabling intuitive visual conversations with Gemini Live, we’re pushing boundaries to build a truly personal and helpful AI assistant.”

Google has also unveiled a host of new features within Gemini, powered by its cutting-edge AI models. Among them are Veo 2 for AI-powered video generation, Gemini Live with video interaction capabilities, and new tools like Canvas, Deep Research, and Audio Overviews designed to deepen user engagement and problem-solving.

Indians aim to boost productivity with AI The study highlighted that Indians are not only looking to improve work or academic performance, but also seeking AI support in everyday scenarios. For instance, 76 per cent want to save time on routine tasks such as travel planning or budgeting, and 84 per cent hope to enhance their creativity in daily activities like helping children with homework or exploring new recipes.

However, barriers remain. A significant portion of respondents – 68 per cent – admitted to struggling simply with getting started on tasks, while 52 per cent cited a lack of skills or guidance as major obstacles. These challenges have led to real consequences, with 61 per cent admitting they had abandoned personal or professional aspirations due to such hindrances.

Communication remains a common pain point, with 73 per cent concerned about how their tone or messaging is perceived. Everyday passions are also affected – 71 per cent feel creatively blocked when trying new recipes, and 67 per cent struggle with planning leisure activities like travel.

According to the report, Gemini’s presence appears to be easing these burdens for early adopters. Users noted its utility in simplifying complex topics, generating ‘how-to’ content, assisting with writing tasks, and even exploring new culinary ideas. Additionally, 80 per cent of users say it has helped them make better decisions or access expert-level guidance, while 77 per cent claim it supported them in embarking on new creative or professional pursuits.

“We’re seeing Gemini make a meaningful difference in how people perceive their own capabilities,” said Shekar Khosla, Vice President, Marketing, Google India. “Our goal has always been to leverage Google's innovation to build a truly personal, helpful AI assistant for everyone – and we’re encouraged by the impact it’s already making across a wide range of users.”

