Gender Pay Gap 2023: Are women getting equal opportunities in Tech?
In India, women faced a decline in non-inclusive behaviours in the workplace, with a fall of almost 10 percentage points to 48%, according to a report by Deloitte. Women face higher pay gaps as they climb up the corporate ladder.
"While we were at college, a startup in Bangalore did not interview girls because they said they only required male candidates," said Tanishka Pahilajani, Senior Consultant at Ernst and Young. Pahilajani is the only woman among her team members, with a ratio of 9:1 (Men to Woman). Women are taking the stride every day in their careers. However, there is a huge scope for improvement in the work environment for them.