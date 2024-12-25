Generative AI, data centres to define India’s tech industries in 2025

The earliest proof of the generative AI pudding, each stakeholder agrees, is likely going to come in the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal—suggesting that the true boom in AI and data centres could take until at least the middle of the year to play out. Despite that, all of them are certain that unlike the promise of 5G or satellite internet, there are no external factors that can stop 2025 from being the year for data centres and generative AI to define India’s tech industries.