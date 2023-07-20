Germany’s Alfaview files EU antitrust complaint against Microsoft

German software company alfaview on Thursday filed an EU antitrust complaint against the US software giant Microsoft over its bundling of video app Teams into its Office product.
German software company alfaview on Thursday filed an EU antitrust complaint against the US software giant Microsoft over its bundling of video app Teams into its Office product.
This is the second antitrust complaint so far over bundling both products together.
This is the second antitrust complaint so far over bundling both products together.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Alfaview, based in Karlsruhe in south-western Germany and with a 500-strong workforce, said it had filed a similar complaint to the European Commission.
The German company said that bundling both products together gives Teams a unique competitive advantage that is not justified by performance and which rivals cannot match.
Microsoft added Teams to Office 365 in 2017 for free, with the app eventually replacing Skype for Business.
Microsoft has been on the EU competition enforcer's radar since 2020, when Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack complained about the tying of Teams with Office.
"Tying Teams with the other applications in the Microsoft 365 suite creates a multipolar distribution advantage for the U.S. group," its managing director and founder, Niko Fostiropoulos, said in a statement.
This has significant and permanent impact on competition in the communication software market, alfaview said.