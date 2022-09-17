Get iPad with A13 Bionic chipset for 25,999 on Croma: How to avail this deal

The Cupertino based Apple was speculated to launch an entry level iPad 10th generation during its Far Out event but only the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch 8 series were made official. Apple had previously launched the iPad last year. The technology giant, in its keynote, claimed that it is 3x faster than the best selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best selling Android tablet.

