Get iPad with A13 Bionic chipset for 25,999 on Croma: How to avail this deal

Notably, the iPad Air 9th generation is listed for ₹27,990 on Croma. However, an HDFC card user can avail a flat discount of ₹2000 on iPad 9th generation which brings the price down to ₹25,990. The offer is valid on both the online and offline stores of Croma. This is by far the best deal a buyer can get on the iPad.
The Cupertino based Apple was speculated to launch an entry level iPad 10th generation during its Far Out event but only the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch 8 series were made official. Apple had previously launched the iPad last year. The technology giant, in its keynote, claimed that it is 3x faster than the best selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best selling Android tablet.
The iPad Air features a 10.2-inch display and it is powered by an A13 Bionic chip, deleievering a 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generations. The iPad features a 12MP ultra wide camera with center stage. Along with that, there is an 8MP rear camera. The 12MP camera comes particularly handy if a user is working from home or attending classes from home.
The iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil first generation along with smart keyboards. The device is available in space grey and silver colour options.
To recall, it was reported in June that the iPadOS 16 is the new software update for iPads. This is redesigned to have a multitasking interface- thereby facilitating a smoother visualisation of apps that are open, switching between apps. This update will also let the users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.
Currently, iPad users can either run apps in a full-screen view like on an iPhone or run two apps side by side. The company also lets users add a scaled-down version of a third app by sliding it over from the side. The changes will expand upon that interface.