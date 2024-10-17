Get iPhone 16 at a MASSIVE discount of ₹10,000: Here's how the deal works
Zepto has launched a limited-time discount on the iPhone 16, reducing its price from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. The device features an A18 chip, a 48MP Fusion camera, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with delivery guaranteed within ten minutes.
In an unprecedented move, Zepto, the rapidly growing quick commerce app, has announced a remarkable discount on the newly launched iPhone 16, slashing its price by ₹10,000. This limited-time offer brings the original price of ₹79,900 down to an enticing ₹69,900, making it one of the best deals available in the market today. Notably, this discount is exclusive and not reliant on any bank offers.