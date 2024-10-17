Get iPhone 16 at a MASSIVE discount of ₹10,000: Here's how the deal works

In an unprecedented move, Zepto, the rapidly growing quick commerce app, has announced a remarkable discount on the newly launched iPhone 16, slashing its price by ₹10,000. This limited-time offer brings the original price of ₹79,900 down to an enticing ₹69,900, making it one of the best deals available in the market today. Notably, this discount is exclusive and not reliant on any bank offers.

The iPhone 16, which features cutting-edge technology, is powered by the advanced A18 chip, providing enhanced performance and energy efficiency for demanding tasks such as gaming. Users can expect superior battery life, a significant upgrade over its predecessors.

A standout feature of the iPhone 16 is its impressive 48MP Fusion camera, which includes a 2x Telephoto option for sharp, detailed zoomed-in shots. The Ultra Wide camera also caters to those looking to capture expansive scenes, with added capabilities for macro photography. Furthermore, the introduction of Camera Control simplifies the process of taking photos and videos, placing a variety of controls directly at the user's fingertips.

The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, ensuring vibrant visuals and an immersive experience through its Dynamic Island feature. Designed with durability in mind, the iPhone 16 is both water- and dust-resistant, available in a palette of five striking colours: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

In addition to these stellar features, the new Action button provides swift access to essential functions such as the camera and flashlight. With Apple Intelligence enhancing everyday tasks, the iPhone 16 stands as a compelling choice for those seeking a powerful smartphone upgrade. Best of all, Zepto guarantees delivery within ten minutes at no extra cost, making this offer even more enticing for eager customers.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!