Get read receipt of your emails using THESE chrome extensions2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:20 PM IST
- Worried if your email is opened by the recipient or not? These chrome extensions will help
Email tracking tools are important. Whether you wish to give a boost to your business using email marketing or you simply want to get read receipts of your sent emails, such tools are always helpful. But there are many options on the Chrome webstore and it becomes difficult to choose. To ease your work, we have listed few options that you may consider
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×