Email tracking tools are important. Whether you wish to give a boost to your business using email marketing or you simply want to get read receipts of your sent emails, such tools are always helpful. But there are many options on the Chrome webstore and it becomes difficult to choose. To ease your work, we have listed few options that you may consider

Opened or Not

Available for free on Chrome webstore, the Opened or Not extension can help in easily monitoring the performance of your emails and links with real-time notifications and detailed analytics. It will give you real-time notifications as soon as your recipient opens the email. Users can also set up read receipts in Inbox and Sent folders.

MailTracker

MailTracker lets you track the emails you send with Gmail to know when they are opened. It is easily available on Chrome webstore. Once added to Chrome, it will appear in three different places in Gmail:

- In the composition window, to activate the tracking or not when you compose a new email

- In the list of threads with MailTracker icons to let you see which emails have been read or not.

- In the conversation with the complete history of the openings and the details.

Unlimited Email Tracker by Snov.io

This email tracking extension for Gmail will show you which emails have been opened by your recipients, including the number of opens and link clicks, right in your Gmail. Users can also set follow-up reminders, schedule emails for later, and get regular performance reports- with the Unlimited Email Tracker by Snov.io chrome extension.

MixMax

Using the MixMax chrome extension, users can know who opens your email, how often, and the content they viewed. One can also save your best performing emails as templates. It is available on Chrome webstore and has over 90,000 users.

Hubspot sales

Hubspot sales has both free and paid versions. Free features include Email tracking, CRM for Gmail, Create share email templates, Meeting scheduler and Mobile App - iOS and Android. Automated personal outreach, on the other hand, is a paid feature.