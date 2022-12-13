Get Spotify Premium Mini’s subscription at 2: Here’s how

With the season of festivals ahead, Spotify has come up with new rewards for Premium Mini subscribers in India. This initiative by the music streaming platform will allow users access the premium service for simply ₹2 for a week rather than the original rate of ₹25. Spotify users who use the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days would become eligible to get this benefit. Spotify will have a new rewards button at the bottom with three sections called Challenge, Rewards and Help.
Interestingly, Spotify users will receive the entire catalog of songs and podcasts with an ad-free experience with the Spotify Premium Mini.
Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at Spotify tweeted the roll out of the Spotify Rewards Program in the country on Monday. It will let the users get rewards by using the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days.
Notably, once users use the Spotify Premium Mini for ten days, Spotify will reward them and let them buy the plan for one week at ₹2, instead of ₹25.
Meanwhile, music streaming service, has introduced a button oriented voice isolation feature for podcast creators in its Anchor app. Dubbed as ‘Podcast Audio Enhancement’, the feature will help the podcast creators to record in an environment full of noise with clear audio and without expensive audio equipment.
According to a blog post by Spotify, this feature will be activated by a single button in the Anchor app. It eliminates background noise and it will bring the users’ voice to the forefront.
In order to simply record and enhance the audio, users can record in the Anchor mobile app and press ‘Enhance’ to get a clear recording in a noisy environment. Additionally, the Anchor also lets the users toggle the feature on and off during the playback. It will help to compare the results.
Meanwhile, Spotify has also started to test User Choice Billing services in some select markets. Earlier, Google announced that the technology giant will let Spotify bypass the standard Google Play billing on Android. This would help Spotify for its own payments. Now, Spotfiy has made some progress and has begun to test the User Choice Billing initiative.