Get Spotify Premium Mini’s subscription at 2: Here’s how

With the season of festivals ahead, Spotify has come up with new rewards for Premium Mini subscribers in India. This initiative by the music streaming platform will allow users access the premium service for simply ₹2 for a week rather than the original rate of ₹25. Spotify users who use the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days would become eligible to get this benefit. Spotify will have a new rewards button at the bottom with three sections called Challenge, Rewards and Help.

