Amazon has announced 'Amazon Day Delivery' initiative for its Prime members that will give them the option to choose a single date for receiving deliveries of all the items they purchase throughout the week. The facility is meant to cut number of visits by delivery personnel to customer's homes, which is expected to bring down carbon emissions.

The Amazon Day Delivery is part of the e-commerce giant's Shipping Zero sustainability project, which aims to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon globally, with 50 per cent of all shipments net zero by 2030.

Amazon's Prime members will have the choice to pick between the Prime’s fast, free shipping or Amazon Day Delivery during checkout. Amazon Day also makes it easier to group purchases made over a week and get them delivered together at once.

Prime members can look for Amazon Day delivery option at checkout page and select the day they want. They can also change their selected Amazon Day anytime to another day. Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week, Amazon said in a statement.

"Amazon Day Delivery is another example of how we have worked customer backwards to provide a sustainable, environmental friendly shipping option to Prime members. With Amazon Day Delivery, members in India can plan their deliveries to suit their personal weekly schedule, and rest easy knowing that their orders will arrive safely on the same day each week. This service is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy," Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime & Delivery Experience, Amazon India said.

"The Amazon Day Delivery beta saw adoption by over a million Prime members in India, and helped save thousands of boxes in shipping. We hope Prime members nationally love the program, and contribute to the “Shipment Zero" vision of making deliveries carbon neutral," Sahi further added.

