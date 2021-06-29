Get your week's Amazon shopping delivered on a single day. Here's how

"Amazon Day Delivery is another example of how we have worked customer backwards to provide a sustainable, environmental friendly shipping option to Prime members. With Amazon Day Delivery, members in India can plan their deliveries to suit their personal weekly schedule, and rest easy knowing that their orders will arrive safely on the same day each week. This service is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy," Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime & Delivery Experience, Amazon India said.