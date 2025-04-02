Ghibli-style AI images gone wrong: Netizens spot floating faces, extra fingers and what not! Have a look

Multiple social media users have pointed out flaws in artificial intelligence (AI) images generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok 3. While these tools have successfully tried to capture the essence of Studio Ghibli-style illustrations, the finer details remain far from perfect.

Examples include floating faces, incorrect fingers, an extra kid, and even an extra husband! Netizens have widely shared these images, pointing out the errors.

Take a look at the images from this viral trend that have missed the mark.

‘Can you feel the AGI yet!?’ One user on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), pointed out mistakes in OpenAI founder-CEO Sam Altman's Ghibli style image — hand with the wrong number of fingers!

The user quoted Sam Altman's tweet announcing the debut of OpenAI's image generator and Ghibli-style output mockingly saying: “*4 fingers and 6 fingers* Can you feel the AGI yet? [sic]”

The post drew surprised responses from others who thought that AI generators had solved the problem of incorrect fingers and facial features.

One said: “I was told by many people on this website 2 years ago it solved hands and that was the worst it was ever gonna look. what happened?? [sic]”

‘Little Mistakes Can Happen’ Another user was more generous with the developing technology, appreciating the output and noting that the mistakes were visible.

“Amazing work done by ChatGPT but little mistakes happen that you can see in image [sic],” the netizen said.

The Studio Ghibli-style art image showed a man petting a camel with what looked like a fair in the background. However, the Ghibli image had a host of mistakes, including a floating face on someone's leg, unclear faces of the people in the background, and it even turned a camel in the background into a tent.

Take a look below and see if there are more mistakes you can spot:

‘Ghibli Trend Gone Wrong’ Meanwhile, multiple compilations of incorrect Studio Ghibli-style images have become viral on Instagram, with users saying ChatGPT generated an extra hand, extra child, and even two husbands from one photo.

One user on Instagram noted: “Ghibli trend gone wrong when we ask chartgpt to convert our images to ghibli studio and this happened [sic].”

And another added: “Chatgpt- Tumse na ho paeyga (you won't be able to do it).. Shocked and funny, had to post it..[sic]”