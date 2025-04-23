Ghost of Yōtei announced for PlayStation 5, launching 2 October: Prices, gameplay and more

Five years after the critically acclaimedGhost of Tsushima, the creative minds behind the game have announced their latest venture,Ghost of Yōtei, set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on 2 October 2025. While not a direct sequel, the game draws inspiration from its predecessor and introduces an all-new protagonist, narrative, and region.

The storyline introduces Atsu: A tale of vengeance Set in 19th-century Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido),Ghost of Yōtei follows the gripping story of Atsu, a lone warrior with a tragic past. Sixteen years prior, a ruthless gang known as the Yōtei Six destroyed her family and left her for dead, nailing her to a burning ginkgo tree with her own katana. Now, she returns to her homeland armed with that very sword, determined to track down and eliminate the six figures from her past: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.

However, Atsu’s story is not solely rooted in revenge. As she journeys across the untamed wilderness of Ezo, she encounters unexpected allies and discovers a deeper purpose beyond vengeance.

Open-world gameplay Building on the immersive open-world design ofGhost of Tsushima,Ghost of Yōtei introduces even more freedom and gameplay depth. Players will be able to choose their path through the narrative by selecting which member of the Yōtei Six to pursue first. Optional side quests include bounty hunting and training with weapon masters, allowing for varied playstyles.

A new gameplay mechanic also lets players relive key memories from Atsu’s past, shedding light on the events that shaped her. In addition, players can now pitch a campfire anywhere in the world, offering a moment of respite amidst the chaos.

Pre-orders begin 2 May Fans will not have to wait long to secure their copy. Pre-orders open globally on 2 May at 07:30 PM IST. All pre-orders will include a unique in-game mask and a set of seven PlayStation Network avatars featuring Atsu and the Yōtei Six.

The Standard Edition will retail at $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980, while the Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980, includes exclusive items such as The Snake’s armour, a custom horse and saddle, early map unlocks, and more.

Collector’s edition unveiled For collectors and enthusiasts, theGhost of Yōtei Collector’s Edition offers an array of physical and digital extras. These include a life-size replica of Atsu’s mask, a detailed sash bearing the names of the Yōtei Six, a replica Tsuba (katana guard), a pouch of coins, and a playable version of the in-game skill game Zeni Hajiki.