Giants’ antitrust battle will shape the  future  of tech

Experts on both sides of the aisle believe these cases won’t break up Facebook and Google. In fact, ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who was involved during its antitrust battle against regulators about 20 years ago, said he’s willing to “bet money" that these giants won’t be broken up. Experts say these cases will, at the very least, set new standards for the market. While regulators weren’t able to break up Microsoft 20 years ago, many say it made the company more careful and may even have paved the way for others to surpass it.