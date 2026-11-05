GIGABYTE 40th anniversary campaign launched in India: How to win rewards worth up to ₹15,500

GIGABYTE has announced the GIGABYTE 40th anniversary campaign (ENTER INFINITY India), where gamers and PC builders can win GIGABYTE monitors, AORUS gifts and Amazon gift vouchers of up to ₹15,500. Announced on 4 November, the campaign is running across India from 1 November to 31 December.

The campaign consists of three activities: Build a Rig, Play a Run and Share Your Story. The first is for customers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE and AORUS products, while the latter two offer chances to win prizes through an online game and by engaging with the community.

GIGABYTE ENTERS INFINITY India: Rewards and offers

View full Image View full Image AORUS Infinity. ( Pragya Singha Roy/Mint )

The Build a Rig programme is being introduced, under which eligible products bought from authorised Indian retailers will be eligible for Amazon gift vouchers for customers. Categories of items included in the offer are graphics cards, motherboards, power supplies, coolers, PC cases, monitors and SSDs.

Customers purchasing products across six or more categories can receive vouchers worth up to ₹15,500, along with exclusive AORUS merchandise, subject to availability.

Furthermore, customers who purchase a select graphics card or motherboard from AORUS INFINITY can avail a bonus of ₹2,500. They can avail ₹7,500 as a bonus for those who buy both in a single claim.

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AORUS Infinity Run offers monthly prizes GIGABYTE has also launched AORUS Infinity Run, a free browser-based game which guides players through five eras of hardware, from 1986 until the AI era. Each run lasts up to 90 seconds, and players can play without logging in.

One entry per day is accepted; all entries will be put into a monthly draw for a GIGABYTE monitor. Players can also share their scores on Instagram by tagging @aorus_in and using #MyGIGABYTE for a chance to win AORUS merchandise.

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GIGABYTE invites users to share product experiences GIGABYTE is encouraging customers to submit stories of their old and current GIGABYTE products through its “Still Running” programme. Entries may be made via Reddit's r/aorusin community, the online submission form, or Instagram.

There are over 20 prizes to be won, including GIGABYTE products. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Best Story, Best Second Life, Most Loyal Builder and Most Running.