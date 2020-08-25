Gionee Max launched in India with price under 6,000: Details here

Gionee launches Max, a new budget smartphone . The Gionee Max comes with a dual lens camera, a 5000mAh battery and the 6.1-inch screen. The new device will be made available via Flipkart. The company has already setup a dedicated page on the e-commerce website.

The Gionee Max has been priced at ₹5,999 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. According to the company this is a special launch price. The first sale will happen on 31 August at 12 PM. The device will be available in three colours, Blue, Black and Red.

The phone gets a 6.1-inch screen which has a HD+ resolution. The company claims the display is covered with a 2.5D curved glass. The front camera is housed in a ‘dewdrop’ on top of the display.

The phone also is powered by an octa core processor with a frequency of up to 1.6GHz. The Gionee Max gets 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded to up to 256GB using a memory card.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a dual camera setup. The primary lens is a 13MP sensor which is paired with a bokeh lens. The front camera is a 5MP lens housed in the notch. The camera gets Slow motion, Audio Note, Time Lapse, Face Beauty and Bokeh Mode.

The company claims that the 5000mAh battery can provide up to 28 hours of stand by time or 24 hours of music streaming or over 9 hours of movie watching or 42 hours of calling time.

The company claims the phone uses ‘Android Q’. For security, the device gets face-unlock which has completely replaced the fingerprint sensor.

