GitHub introduces Sponsors to help open source developers get financial backing

During the announcement, GitHub said Indian developers make for the second largest demographic on its platform, with over 8 million developers hailing from the region. In the past one year, Indian developers made over 200 million contributions across over 10 million projects around the world. As of November 2021, GitHub had 73 million developers on its platform, which it expects will grow to over 100 million in the next three years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}