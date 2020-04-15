In a boost to developer community across the world, GitHub Inc. has made access to private repositories for unlimited collaborators available to everyone free of cost under the new GitHub Free plan. Earlier, organisations had to subscribe to one of the paid plans for any private software development on the platform.

In addition to this, GitHub has also slashed prices of its paid Team plan from $9 per user/month to $4 per user/month effective immediately. Monthly price of GitHub Pro has also been reduced to $4.

Existing subscribers will be automatically shifted to newer plans. Those who have signed up for annual Pro and Team plans will be get a refund for a prorated amount through the end of their annual billing term.

Access to advanced features like code owners, enterprise features like SAML single sign-on, or personalised support will still be available through GitHub’s paid plans.

“We believe every developer should have access to GitHub, and price should not be a barrier. India also has a large and vibrant startup ecosystem and today’s announcement will make it easier for those teams to get started with their software development. This will help drive collaboration and innovation for all," Maneesh Sharma, General Manager, GitHub India said in a press statement.

GitHub is an open software development platform, where developers can create, collaborate and share codes with select group of people or the larger community of developers who can build on the codes shared by others.

GitHub allows developers to store their projects in online folders called repositories with the option to make the content accessible to few or everyone on the platform. Private repository was part of GitHub’s paid service until today.

A subsidiary of Microsoft owned, GitHub Inc, GitHub India Private Ltd was set up in February 2020 to forge stronger ties with developer community and enterprise customers in the country.

India has the third largest community of developers on GitHub after US and China, growing YoY at over 22% with number of public repositories growing by 75%. The platform has over 40 million developers across the world including 10 million new users who joined in 2019.

