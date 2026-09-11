Glance pivots to AI commerce agents as US market drives over 50% of revenue

Glance, which started out as a smartphone lockscreen-based commerce platform, has pivoted to become an agentic commerce company, while also expanding to the US and making the country its biggest source of revenue, according to a top company executive.
Glance, which started out as a smartphone lockscreen-based commerce platform, has pivoted to become an agentic commerce company, while also expanding to the US and making the country its biggest source of revenue, according to a top company executive.
“I’ll say that the biggest shift in the evolution of Glance has been from content to agentic commerce,” Mansi Jain, chief operating officer at Glance, said in an interview with Mint.
“I’ll say that the biggest shift in the evolution of Glance has been from content to agentic commerce,” Mansi Jain, chief operating officer at Glance, said in an interview with Mint.
Agentic commerce is the use of artificial intelligence agents that can help consumers research, compare and complete purchases without direct intervention at every step. Glance's pivot comes as consumers increasingly use AI tools to discover products, especially in fashion.
Agentic commerce is expected to mediate 10-25% of e-commerce sales in the US alone by 2030, Redseer projected in a report in May. Globally, the agentic commerce market is expected to grow to $65.5 billion by 2033, up from an estimated $7.7 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research.
Glance is a subsidiary of InMobi, a SoftBank Group Corp-backed Indian ad-tech unicorn, which appointed bankers for an initial public offering in July, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Glance's parent entity is seeking to raise about $1 billion from the Indian public markets and has appointed JPMorgan, Jefferies, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital for the IPO process. It is seeking a valuation of $5 billion-6 billion.
The company was founded by Naveen Tewari, Piyush Shah, Mohit Saxena and Abhay Singhal in 2019 as a commerce, content, shopping and video platform for the lockscreen on smartphones running Google's Android operating system. In May 2025, it launched Glance AI, a platform for users to generate outfit recommendations based on their photos.
Laptops, televisions
While Glance AI exists as an app on Android and iOS devices, the company is moving to add it to laptops and televisions. Jain said the pivot stems from the expectation that AI will fundamentally change how consumers shop, moving transactions away from apps to agents embedded across everyday devices.
“Our belief is that over the next two to three years, the majority of transactions will happen via agents for consumers,” she said.
Traditionally, Glance's offerings have stuck to its core markets of India and Southeast Asia. However, over the past year, the company has made inroads into the US and Japan, with the latest push being a partnership with Apple for its commerce agent to be available within Siri, the Cupertino, California-based company's virtual assistant.
The more concentrated push towards the US has resulted in that country becoming its fastest-growing market. The US also contributes the majority of Glance's revenue, roughly 50-60%, according to Jain.
Glance's revenue jumped to $97.6 million in FY25 from $73.1 million in the previous fiscal, according to a June Tech in Asia report. The company's loss narrowed to $105.9 million in FY25 from $111.2 million in FY24. Founder Tewari told Mint in 2024 that the company is expected to turn profitable by FY26.
Active users
“In the US, we already have 10 million monthly active users (MAUs). We do see MAUs almost doubling in the next few months,” Jain said.
MAUs measure the total number of unique individuals engaging with a website, app or platform at least once during a 30-day period. It is used to track growth, reach, retention, and user engagement.
Glance's older platform had a combined user base of about 200 million across India and Southeast Asia.
Glance is also looking to move its offerings from lower-end devices of smartphone makers Samsung and Motorola into their premium segment. In April, the company said it was embedding its commerce agents into Samsung Galaxy devices that are part of Japanese global investor SoftBank's network. This was after Glance launched in Japan in August 2025.
“Since we launched agentic commerce last year, we've been moving into the premium segment. There are two reasons for that. Fundamentally, it’s expensive, there's a lot of inferencing costs. We started with premium because of that. The other shift is that device manufacturers want an agentic commerce experience for their customers. They think it’s a great differentiator for their premium customers,” said Jain.
Even for the Indian market, the company eventually plans to scale up its offerings to be available in more premium devices. However, the company didn't provide a timeline.