Global chip industry stares at slowdown; India investments may continue3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 12:52 AM IST
- Experts say inventories have risen to very high levels due to subdued consumer demand
NEW DELHI : Chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, may be forced to rethink their investments in the coming quarters as they take a cautious stance to respond to global headwinds such as rising inventory coupled with concerns of rising inflation and geopolitical tensions.