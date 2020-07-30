Global  companies  gain  from  anti-China  tilt

The number of installations of Zili app surged nearly threefold in the three weeks following the June-end ban on TikTok, rising to 8 million installs from about 3 million in the prior period. Installations of Chinese Snack Video rose to a lifetime high of 23.5 million downloads from India and ranked No.1 on Apple’s App Store in the week of 13 July. Both Zili and Snack Video may face bans in the future, according to recent reports, but they are fully operational in the country right now.