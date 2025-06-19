Global data breach reportedly hits 16 billion accounts; Google, Apple, VPNs could be affected

Security researchers uncovered a major data breach involving 16 billion records from 30 databases. The exposed information includes sensitive data from major platforms. Experts warn that such breaches are frequent and urge enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect against future leaks.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Jun 2025, 10:51 PM IST
In what is being described as one of the most extensive data breaches ever uncovered, security researchers have identified a colossal collection of exposed data comprising more than 16 billion individual records.
In what is being described as one of the most extensive data breaches ever uncovered, security researchers have identified a colossal collection of exposed data comprising more than 16 billion individual records.

According to a recent investigation byCybernews, the leaked information was spread across 30 distinct databases, each believed to have been compiled using various infostealer malware strains. These malicious tools, often employed by cybercriminals and sometimes by ethical hackers for research purposes, are capable of siphoning sensitive user data from infected devices.

The scale of the leak is staggering. While some datasets were relatively smaller, containing only a few million records, others held billions of entries. The compromised data includes credentials linked to major platforms such as Google, Apple, GitHub, Telegram, and popular VPN services.

Worryingly, out of all 30 datasets, only one — containing 184 million records — had previously come to light in the media. Yet this database, sizeable in its own right, “barely scratches the top 20” of what the researchers ultimately uncovered, theCybernews team said.

The researchers emphasised that such massive data leaks are becoming alarmingly routine. “New giant datasets emerge every few weeks,” they warned, underscoring the growing threat posed by infostealer malware and poorly secured data infrastructure.

While the exposed databases were only publicly accessible for a brief period before being locked down, the identities of those responsible for uploading or managing the data remain unknown. It also remains difficult to ascertain precisely how many individuals have been impacted, as many records likely overlap or contain duplicate entries.

Given that an estimated 5.5 billion people worldwide now have internet access, the figures suggest that a significant portion of the global online population could have had multiple accounts compromised.

Security experts continue to urge businesses and institutions to adopt stronger cybersecurity measures and conduct regular audits of their digital assets to prevent future exposures of this scale.

