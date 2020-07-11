NEW DELHI: After a poor run in the first quarter when sales declined 11.7%, the global PC market bounced back in the second quarter, growing 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) with sales of 72.3 million units comprising laptops, desktops and workstations, according to preliminary data from International Data Corporation's (IDC) on PC market for Q2 2020.

HP with over 18,000 unit shipments and 25% market share was the leading vendor in Q2, followed closely by Lenovo which shipped over 17,000 units and had 24.1% market share.

With 12,000 units and 16.6% market, Dell was the third leading PC vendor during the period.

Though Apple sold close to 6,000 units and managed a market share of only 7.7% in Q2, it was the fastest growing vendor with a YoY growth rate of 36%. In comparison, HP's shipments grew 17%.

Acer sold close to 5,000 units, with share at at 6.7%.

These top five vendors accounted for over 80% of the PC market.

The growth can be attributed to rising demand for notebooks and desktops for remote work and education, as offices and schools across the world had to shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"The strong demand driven by work from home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers' tech portfolio," Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC, said in a statement.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the United States were the fastest growing regions in Q2, witnessing double-digit growth. The Asia Pacific (with the exception of Japan) also registered a marginal YoY growth. PC shipments in Japan continued to decline in Q2.

Researchers at IDC feel that the trend will continue in July, but will deteriorate as the global economic situation worsens going forward.

"What remains to be seen is if this demand and high level of usage continues during a recession and into the post-covid world since budgets are shrinking while schools and workplaces reopen," added Ubrani.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated