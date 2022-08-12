Global slowdown? Apple expects to sustain iPhone 14 sales

Apple iPhone 14 sales may defeat the general slowdown in global economy, if a Bloomberg report is to be believed. According to the latest Bloomberg report, the Cupertino-based company is asking its assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices. The report cites people with knowledge of the matter who do not want to be named. They say that the company still expects to assemble roughly 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, also about level with last year.

