Global tax deal will get tech firms to pay up more—but here’s India’s challenge

This puts the spotlight on potential gainers and losers from the deal. During negotiations in July, India had backed the plan but wanted the final accord to ensure a fair distribution of MNE profits to emerging market economies. In its present form, the deal only covers MNEs with a global annual turnover of over 20 billion euros. This would yield much greater benefits to developed countries such as the US, Germany and France, where such large MNEs do the most of their business.