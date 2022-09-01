Global VPN providers pull India servers over new cybersecurity rules4 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 06:24 PM IST
Services say new rules threaten users’ privacy and are like those imposed in Russia and China
Major global providers of virtual private networks, which let internet users shield their identities online, are shutting down their servers in India to protest new government rules they say threaten their customers’ privacy.