GM expands plug-in push to delivery vans, ultra-luxury cars

During GM’s CES presentation, Mike Simcoe, head of global design, previewed the two space-age concepts from Cadillac. One is a small self-driving, vertical-takeoff aircraft that runs on electric power and the other is an urban shuttle that resembles a living room on wheels. Like the EP1 and EV600, both also would run on the automaker’s own Ultium battery pack. GM did not say if it will build either one.