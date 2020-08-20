After numerous Google services were impacted on Thursday, the company has confirmed that the problem has been resolved. Many users complained about numerous Google services being affected by the outage. Among the most prominent services affected by the outage was Gmail.

According to Downdetector.com, the maximum number of complains were reported at around 12 PM on Thursday. Some users faced issues with Gmail like being unable to log in, add attachments and receive messages since morning.

On Thursday morning, GSuite status dashboard - which provides performance information on various Google services - said the company was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been restored.

According to a PTI report, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the problem has now been resolved.

In its latest update, the company said: "...We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better".

Google kept users updated with the issues since they were being reported, the company had claimed that they were investigating the issues. The company had also confirmed that there was a disruption in sending e-mails, Meet recording, creating files in Drive, posting messages in Google Chat, among others. The tech giant hasn’t explained the cause behind the problem and the impact of the outage.

