Gmail introduces new Privacy Checkup feature to review data collected by Google

Over the years, Google has introduced many new features on Gmail. These smart features, while offering ease of work, need a lot of personalization data in order to make them effective. Gmail had previously allowed users to review what data has been collected in order to activate smart features such as assistive writing capabilities, high priority notifications, blocking spam, phishing and malware from reaching the user’s inbox.

Now Google has introduced a new Privacy Checkup feature that will allow users to easily review key settings and see (and delete) the data that Google collects to provide with smart features. The company, in a statement, also announced that they have introduced auto-delete as the default this year to make control over data even more automatic.

View Full Image The new feature where user can toggle on or off the smart features

The new setting has been developed by Google’s engineers at the Google Safety Engineering Center in Europe. The statement claims that in the coming weeks this new feature will be rolled out to users.

The new privacy feature that allows or stops data collection in Gmail, Meet and Chat can be toggled on or off, in accordance with the user’s preference.

The smart features such as tabbed inbox, Smart Compose and Smart Reply in Gmail; reminders when bills are due in the Google Assistant; and restaurant reservations in Google Maps will be turned off without the users’ permission to access data on Gmail, Meet and Chat.

Through the statement, the company also clarified that Google ads are not based on user’s personal data in Gmail, no matter the choice.

If the user decides not to use smart features and personalization, they will still be able to use Gmail and other Google products. The choice to toggle on or off these smart features can be accessed via Gmail settings.

