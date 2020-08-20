Gmail is down globally, Google confirms

NEW DELHI: Google’s email service, Gmail, seems to be down globally, according to reports from some users. Down Detector also showed that the number of complaints have been increasing since around 10am, with over 2000 reports so far. Twitter is abuzz with users complaining about the platform.

The outage seems to be worldwide at this point, though there are still some who have said the platform is working for them.

GMAIL IS DOWN. I can't decide if this is wonderfully liberating or wildly stressful 🤷‍♀️ — Rebekah Scanlan (@rebekahscanlan) August 20, 2020

The Google Apps status page has also updated saying they have received these complaints and will be providing a follow-up by 1.30pm. “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1.30pm detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," the message says.

It’s unclear what caused the issue right now and why Gmail is down, but it has caused troubles for many. Some users say they are unable to send emails, while others say they’re having trouble working because of the issue. Some users have also said the problem is with sending attachments, which are uploading very slowly.

The platform is important for most users right now, since almost everyone is working from home and mails are one of the few ways of communication.

