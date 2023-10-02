Gmail to introduce ‘Emoji Reactions’ for expressive email responses: Report
Google is reportedly integrating emoji reactions into Gmail, allowing users to reply to emails with emojis. The feature is currently available for some Android users and offers a selection of popular emojis as well as the option to choose from a wider range.
Google is said to be in the works to introduce emojis as a means to reply to emails instead of composing a complete response for Gmail users. According to reports, the tech giant is currently in the process of integrating the feature to express reactions to emails through emojis directly within the Gmail platform.