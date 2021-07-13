Gmail will start attaching brand logos on emails to deter hackers

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Google’s Gmail email service will soon start showing authenticated brand logos for companies that opt for it. The service, which was first announced last year, will start rolling out in the next few weeks, according to Google. The feature used a standard called the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), an industry wide move to add logos to emails, which make it more likely for users to open them.

NEW DELHI: Google’s Gmail email service will soon start showing authenticated brand logos for companies that opt for it. The service, which was first announced last year, will start rolling out in the next few weeks, according to Google. The feature used a standard called the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), an industry wide move to add logos to emails, which make it more likely for users to open them.

"DMARC helps mail administrators prevent hackers and other attackers from spoofing their organization and domain. Spoofing is a type of attack in which the From address of an email message is forged. A spoofed message appears to be from the impersonated organization or domain," Google says on its support page.

The tech giant had joined the working group for BIMI in 2019 and said logos will appear for companies that use the Sender Policy Framework (SMF) or Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) to authenticate their emails. SPF and DKIM are email authentication techniques which are used to keep spammers in check. Organisations using these technologies have to face repercussions if their emails are marked as spam by users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Once these authenticated emails pass all of our other anti-abuse checks, Gmail will start displaying the logo in existing avatar slots in the Gmail UIm," the company said in a blog post. The logos will appear in the small circular avatar slot next to an email on Gmail, giving them a distinct identity in the receiver’s inbox. It will help brands authenticate their newsletters, offer emails and more, which are often spoofed by hackers in phishing attempts. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}