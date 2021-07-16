Facebook-owned Messenger on Thursday announced the launch of Soundmoji, the latest expression tool which allows emojis to talk and make a sound. "Every day, people send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger," Facebook said in a blog post.

Announcing the development on his Facebook page, CEO Mark Zuckerberg added, "our sound design team traveled and spent a day on an organic farm with goats to deliver this experience for all of you."

What is a Soundmoji?

It’s a next-level emoji that lets you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping, crickets, drumroll, and evil laughter, to audio clips from your favorite artists like Rebecca Black and your favorite TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton.

How to use

To check out Soundmojis, head to your Messenger app, start a chat, tap the smiley face to open the expressions menu, and select the loudspeaker icon. From there, you can preview and send your favorite Soundmojis again and again.

To be updated

We’re launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites. Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix.





