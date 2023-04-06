God of War Ragnarök releases new Game+ mode. Find out what's new

Santa Monica Studio has released the highly anticipated New Game+ mode for God of War Ragnarök. This update introduces new equipment, enchantments, stronger enemies, and other features to enhance your gameplay experience. To activate the mode, players must complete the game once in any difficulty level, allowing them to carry over unlocked equipment and skills onto a new playthrough. However, certain questlines in the main story must be completed to access Sonic and Hex arrows at the start of the game.

Players will start the NG+ run with the 'Armor of the Black Bear.' The ‘Spartan Armor' is also available, with no perks or stats and locked to level 1 attributes for more challenging gameplay. Ares and Zeus armor from the 2018 God of War return, with the former having a chance to drop a health stone on hit and the latter greatly increasing melee and Runic damage.

In addition, players can now buy the Spartan Aspis shield, which has a tighter parry window, and customize the color of their Level 9+ armor. As with other New Game+ modes, both Kratos and his enemies will be more powerful, and the level cap has been increased.

Weapons earned previously can now be upgraded to ‘Plus' versions, resulting in stronger effects and earning Gilded Coins that can be used to purchase new enchantments from in-game shops. Enchantments add special perks to any armor set, giving players an edge in battle. The new ‘Burdens' set allows players to equip negative perks for a more challenging experience, such as slowing down Kratos with an automatic Frost status effect when dodge rolling.

The Niflheim sparring arena has also been expanded, and a black-and-white render mode has been added. The NG+ mode allows for skipping cinematics, and Nornir Chests now provide Yggdrasil Dew for stat upgrades.